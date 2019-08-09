EDDIE LEE MASON

LAURINBURG — Mr. Eddie Lee Mason, age 69, of Laurinburg, N.C., died August 5, 2019.

Funeral Services have been scheduled for Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Matthew's Chapel AME Church beginning at 1 p.m. The interment will follow immediately at the Matthew's Chapel AME Church Cemetery. Visitation will be open to the public at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg, N.C., from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mr. Mason is survived by his wife, Audrey Mason: his daughter, Audris Vance of Laurinburg, N.C.; three sons, Eddie Mason Jr. of Laurinburg, N.C., Willie Mason of McColl, S.C., and Jessie Mason of Bennettsville, S.C.; and one sister, Daisy Pate of Laurinburg, N.C.

Services of Comfort have been entrusted to Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg, N.C.