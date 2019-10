FLORENCE M. LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Ms. Florence M. Locklear, 26, of 508 ½ E. Ninth St., Lumberton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at McLeod Hospital in Florence, S.C.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Bishop Kenny Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Robeson Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.