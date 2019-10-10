GEORGE HARRY SMITH JR.

FAIRMONT — Mr George Harry Smith Jr., 71, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

Mr. Smith was born Oct. 25 1947, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Smith Sr. and Elsie Rouse Smith; and two preemie brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Ivey Smith; two sons, Timothy Dwayne Smith, his wife Michelle Smith, and their son, Joey Smith, and Chadwick Preston Smith, his wife, Kelly Smith, daughters Kaitlyn and Hannah and son Preston Smith; daughter Keven LaDonna Czysz, her husband Victor Czysz, their sons, Victor Czysz Jr. and Johnathan Czysz, and their daughters, Amber Czysz, Jessica Czysz and Victoria Czysz; and six great-grandchildren, Brantley, Ava Grace, Easton, Brayden, Colton, and Layne; his sister, Susan Tyson; and well-beloved nephews, Victor Tyson and Dustin Tyson.

A time of visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont. The funeral services will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services Chapel in Fairmont.

Burial will follow in Floyd Memorial Cemetery.