LUMBERTON — Dr. Harold David Maxwell, 75, of Lumberton, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born in Smithville, Tenn., to the late Toy Maxwell and the late Helen Brown Maxwell Carter. He will be remembered for his many years as a biology professor at UNC-Pembroke.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Putty.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian Windom Maxwell of the home; a son, James Garfield Suggs II and wife, Tiffany, of Shelby, N.C.; two daughters, Robin Perrone and husband, Dave, of Charlotte, N.C., and Vivian Suzanne Britt and husband, Michael, of Orrum, N.C.; four grandchildren, Chelsea Suggs, Austin Suggs, Haleigh McClure, and Elizabeth Parker; a great-grandson, Aislan McClure; and a brother, Ronald Brown Maxwell and wife, Judy, of Killen, Ala.

The family of Dr. David Maxwell deeply appreciates and gratefully acknowledges your kind expressions of sympathy. Your tributes to the memory of David have brought us much comfort. There are those whose lives death cannot diminish. Their love radiates forever in the hearts of family, friends and colleagues. We felt that love in your thoughtfulness as you shared your memories and experiences with us.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Whorton Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Smithville, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, the family would cherish donations to a scholarship to be announced at a later time by The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

