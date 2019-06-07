Harvey Lee Blanks

HARVEY LEE BLANKS

LUMBERTON — Mr. Harvey Lee Blanks, 77, of Lumberton, died June 4, 2019, in West End.

The funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in St. Pauls, and the family will be receiving friends at noon. The burial will follow at Floyd Temple No. 1 Cemetery in Lumberton.

The survivors include his wife, Jane Shipman Blanks; a son, Steven Blanks of Asheville; four daughters, Lori Davis of Fayetteville, Mary Harp of Sumpter S.C., Beverely Blanks of the home, and Margaret Blanks of Lumberton; a brother, Bobby Ray Blanks of St. Pauls; and two sisters, Vina McEachin of Rex, and Tricia Graham of St. Pauls.

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in St. Pauls Review from June 7 to June 8, 2019
