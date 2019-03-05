JOYCE LEE CALLAHAN FLOYD

ORRUM — Joyce Lee Callahan Floyd, 62, of Orrum, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Barnesville Baptist Church, with Pastor John Spence and the Rev. William Gentry officiating.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

Mrs. Floyd was born Sept. 5, 1956, in Robeson County. She was a retired nurse from Southeastern Regional Medical Center, a devoted lifetime member of Barnesville Baptist Church, and she dearly loved her family and church family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leondeous Callahan and Elnora Wady Inman Callahan; her husband, Thomas Wayne Floyd; a son, Kevin James Callahan; a brother, Archie Callahan; and a sister, Angela Scott.

She is survived by a daughter, Danielle Floyd of Orrum; a brother, Ken Callahan and wife Winnette of Orrum; a brother-in-law, Thomas Scott of Lake View, S.C.; two sisters, Emily Collins and husband Alex, and Myrtle Parker and husband Mike, all of Lumberton; a sister-in-law, Pat Callahan of Medina, Ohio; two special nieces, Gemma and Freya Martin of Lake View, S.C.; and a host of other nieces, nephews, friends and family.