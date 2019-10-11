Macie Carol Locklear

Revels Funeral Home
407 Breece St
Pembroke, NC
28372
(910)-521-4298
Obituary
MACIE CAROL LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Ms. Macie Carol Locklear, 80, of H.L. Locklear Road, Pembroke, was born on June 24, 1939, and departed this life on Oct. 9, 2019.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Apostolic Church of Pembroke with Bishop Earl Chavis officiating. Burial will follow at Locklear Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service at First Apostolic Church of Pembroke.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.
Published in St. Pauls Review from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
