MALCOLM STEWART PREVATTE

OAK ISLAND — Malcolm Stewart Prevatte, 48, of Oak Island, passed away on April 17, 2019.

Malcolm was born June 28, 1970, in Aiken, S.C., to Sandra Chance Prevatte Grooms and Ronald Mace Prevatte Sr. Malcolm was the former owner of A1 Tree Service, he loved the water and all the sports that went along with it.

In addition to his parents, Malcolm is survived by his son Malcolm Waylon Prevatte; his daughter, Catherine Fairley Prevatte; four brothers, Ronald Mace Prevatte Jr., Gibson Grooms, Jesse Prevatte, and Chris Prevatte; a sister, Melissa P. Prevatte and husband Charles; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date on Oak Island. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock- ewnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.