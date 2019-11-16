MARSHA LEE BRUNE FISHER

ST. PAULS — Marsha Lee Brune Fisher, 82, of St. Pauls, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

She was born Jan., 22, 1937, in Napa, California, to the late Floyd and Leanore Wheeler Brune. She was well known as a textile artist for her expertise and creativity in needlepoint, cross stitch, and quilting. Her daughters characterized her as a wonderful homemaker and very strong woman. Although she walked with the aid of a brace, she didn't let that stop her. The words "I Can't" were not part of her vocabulary.

She was preceded in death by her husband J.K. Fisher.

She is survived by three children, Kimberlee Fisher and her significant other, Karen Jeffers and her husband Randy, and Kenneth James Fisher and his wife Penny; multiple grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Great Marsh Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.