LUMBERTON — A scholarship honoring the memory of Patrick Pait is set to take off with a push from of the Academic Booster Club at Lumberton Senior High School.

A 2002 LHS graduate and Robeson County attorney at the time of his death at age 34, Pait is remembered as an outstanding student and athlete who was well liked and demonstrated outstanding character.

The Academic Booster Club has set a goal of $5,000 and has raised $2,000 before the campaign kicks off, according to faculty advisor David Watkins.

The Patrick Pait Memorial Scholarship officially launches on March 8 at a Lumberton High School baseball game. Pait played baseball for the Pirates.

"Ron Pait, Patrick's father, will throw out the first pitch and begin a night of celebration of the life of an outstanding individual," Watkins aid. "I came to know him through the high school and the church. He was the kind of person that nobody had a bad word to say about."

One of the people who knew Pait was Susan (Dotie) Taylor, who taught him in chemistry and AP chemistry classes. Along with a group of parents, Taylor was a founder of the booster club, which is celebrating its 20th year.

"Because of Hurricane Florence, this has been a challenging year for the club," Taylor said. "In the past, we have supported academic competitions, given achievement awards and awarded scholarships."

Taylor was moved by the untimely death of a former student and has worked on a memorial scholarship during the school year. Pait died on June 3 in automobile crash after experiencing a medical event.

"Patrick was genuinely a good person, one of those people you are glad to know," Taylor said. "I knew him first through Lumberton Youth Baseball and then in my classroom, where he was a solid student."

After graduating from Lumberton Senior High School, Pait attended UNC-Chapel Hill and Campbell University School of Law. He served as county attorney for six years.

A four-person committee will establish criteria for the scholarship, Watkins said. The committee will accept nominations from Patrick's friends and review them anonymously. Nominees will fill out an application and submit an essay to the committee.

A nomination packet has been set up on the Academic Booster Club's Facebook page, and a GoFundMe page will be launched soon. Donations may be mailed to the Academic Booster Club Scholarship Fund at Lumberton Senior High School; 3901 Fayetteville Road; Lumberton, NC 28358.

The best-case scenario is that the fund drive will raise enough for more than one scholarship. The award will be announced to the public on Senior Awards Day this spring.