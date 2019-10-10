RHONDA GALE YANDLE NANCE

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Singletary Baptist Church
Lumberton, NC
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Singletary Baptist Church
Lumberton, NC
Obituary
RHONDA GALE YANDLE NANCE

BLADENBORO — Rhonda Gale Yandle Nance, 58, of Bladenboro, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Yandle; maternal grandmother, Gladys Edwards; and a niece, Megan Yandle.

Rhonda leaves behind her mother, Linda E. Yandle of Bladenboro; her loving husband, the Rev. Mitchell Nance of the home; a brother, Ricky Yandle of Bladenboro; and two sisters, Penny Y. Thompson (daughter Lindsay Thompson) and Tammy Yandle, all of Bladenboro; a niece, Lindsay Thompson; and two nephews, Blake and Brooks Yandle, both of Bladenboro.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Singletary Baptist Church in Lumberton. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow the services at Bladen Memorial Gardens in Elizabethtown.
Published in St. Pauls Review from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
