Alan Charles Ake Sr., age 61, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born April 18, 1958, in LaGrange, Ind., a son to the late Elmer and Rachel (Hershberger) Ake.
Alan was a resident of Sturgis most of his life and was employed as a tool-and-die maker at Sutton Tool for 23 years before it closed. He most recently was employed by Schafer Gear in South Bend, Ind.
He was a member of the former Moose Lodge #574 in Sturgis and enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, camping, dancing, especially his dance "The Ake Shake," and spending time with his grandchildren. He was full of life and will be missed by all.
On June 22, 1996, he married Rita Cole, who survives, along with two son, Alan "AJ" Ake Jr. and a 4-year-old son living at home; three daughters, Haley Ake, Lisa Price and Mindy Price; 10 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, with one on the way; a brother, Donald (Robin) Ake; and a sister, Margo (Larry) Klien.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Peggy Price; and two brothers, Roy Schrock and Max Ake.
A memorial srvice celebrating the life of Alan Charles Ake Sr. will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Church of Christ, 901 N. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, with the Rev. George Cleverley officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to the family in care of Rita Ake. Envelopes are available at Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, which has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 13, 2020