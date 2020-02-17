|
|
Alan M. Zona Jr., age 50, of Sturgis, passed away early Wednesday evening, Feb. 12, 2020, in Middlebury, Ind.
He was born Nov. 2, 1969, in Chicago Heights, Ill., a son of Alan M. and Bonnie (Amadio) Zona.
He resided in Sturgis for the past 10 years, coming from Homewood, Ill.
Al had a love of automobiles and was a talented auto body repairman. He owned and operated Al's Auto Body in Chicago Heights and upon moving to Michigan, he opened a shop by the same name in Sturgis.
He is survived by his father, Alan M. Zona Sr. of Sturgis; a brother, Mark C. (Karin) Zona of Sturgis; two nephews, Jakob A. Zona and Hunter J. Zona, both students at Michigan State University in East Lansing; grandmother Audrey Sotos of Chicago; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Zona; and grandparents: Edward Amadio and Albert and Nina Zona.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family services celebrating the life of Alan M. Zona, Jr. will be held at a later date.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation to consider making it in his mother Bonnie Zona's memory to the Rose Arbor Hospice 5473 Croyden Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49009.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 18, 2020