Or Copy this URL to Share

Alan Paul Stanton, 66, of Constantine Township, went home to be with the Lord in his sleep, in the presence of his wife and daughter, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

A celebration of Alan's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Factoryville Bible Church, 33650 Factoryville Road, Athens, followed by a luncheon. A private burial will be held at North Fulton Cemetery. Public visitation will take place 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 634 Mendon Road, Union City.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store