Alan Paul Stanton, 66, of Constantine Township, went home to be with the Lord in his sleep, in the presence of his wife and daughter, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

A celebration of Alan's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Factoryville Bible Church, 33650 Factoryville Road, Athens, followed by a luncheon. A private burial will be held at North Fulton Cemetery. Public visitation will take place 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 634 Mendon Road, Union City.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store