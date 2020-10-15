1/
Alan P. Stanton
Alan Paul Stanton, 66, of Constantine Township, went home to be with the Lord in his sleep, in the presence of his wife and daughter, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
A celebration of Alan's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Factoryville Bible Church, 33650 Factoryville Road, Athens, followed by a luncheon. A private burial will be held at North Fulton Cemetery. Public visitation will take place 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 634 Mendon Road, Union City.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
