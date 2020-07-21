1/1
Albert D. Rowden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Duane Rowden, age 92 of Sturgis, died peacefully July 5, 2020, at his granddaughter's residence in Livonia.
He was born March 7, 1928, in Saginaw, to Walter and Elsie Ann (Rosine) Rowden. He moved as a young child to Lapeer, where he graduated from Lapeer High School in 1946.
In October 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the World War II (Japan), and also The Korean War.
Al managed the McLellan, McCrory and Green Stores for 46 years, coming to Sturgis in 1972, and retiring in 1992.
On Oct. 18, 1949, he married Eleanor Ruth (Brown) Rowden. She preceded him in death July 31, 1995.
Al Rowden had a love for Klinger Lake. You would see him at Klinger Lake Marina, where he docked his boat for the past 40-plus years. Al was known for his kindheartedness, and his Christmas lights were a hit with all the area children and his grandchildren. You would always see him out "bumming around" with one of his grandchildren or great-grandchildren. We all have many happy memories, and we will miss him dearly. He will forever shine his light in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives.
He is survived by his four children, Brent (Dalene) Rowden, Fort Wayne, Ind., Gary (Pam) Rowden of Douglas, Mass., Brenda Rowden Chambers of Sturgis and Dawn Rowden Conner of Sturgis; grandchildren Annemarie (Phil Frutig) Rowden, Joshua (Tonya) Rowden, Shaune (Drew) Rowden-Mark, Kendra (Dan) Saurer, Joel (Erin) Rowden, Kristina (Christopher) Rudgers, Gregory (Stephanie) Rowden, Jonathan (Miranda) Chambers, David (Gretchen) Chambers, Michael Chambers, Nicholas (Mallory) Conner and Chase (Brittany) Conner; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom Rowden; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eleanor; five brothers; and a sister. Al also was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Veda Alane Conner, in 2012; and a son-in-law, Dennis Conner, in 2020.
A military service will be held at 1 p.m. July 28 at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
2696513284
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 21, 2020
Dad, I'm going to miss you so much. You have taught me so many things in my life, to be kind to all people, to work hard, and love your family. You were the best father anyone could of had, and I was so blessed that you were mine.
Dawn Conner
Daughter
July 21, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved