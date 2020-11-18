Albert LeeRoy Hochstetler, age 97, of Sturgis, passed away Monday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born April 24, 1923, in Michigan, a son of the late William D. and Lydia Ann (Yoder) Hochstetler.
Mr. Hochstetler resided in Sturgis and Mendon area his entire life.
On March 21, 1943, he married Lizzie S. Bontrager in Centreville.
Albert retired from Ram Products in Sturgis following several years of dedicated employment. He also had worked at Paramount Furniture Company, Haas Corporation and in the RV industry. Earlier in his life, he was involved in farming.
He was a member of Pilgrim Fellowship Church in Sturgis and enjoyed woodworking and tinkering.
He is survived by seven sons, Amos (Mary) Hochstetler of Milford, Ind., William (Fannie Mae) Hochstetler of Sturgis, Alvin (Alice "Missy") Hochstetler of Wakarusa, Ind., Levi Hochstetler of Tennessee, Freeman (Judi) Hochstetler of Sturgis, LeeRoy (Rhoda) Hochstetler of Constantine and Ray (Ida) Hochstetler of LaGrange, Ind.; 27 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; 69 step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sons, Sam and Marvin Hochstetler; four daughters-in-law; two grandchildren; a step-great grandchild; four sisters; and five brothers.
The family will receive friends 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Calvary Chapel, 66969 N. Centerville Road, Sturgis. Due to conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing and a limit of 25 people in the church at a time will be strictly enforced, as well as wearing of masks. A graveside committal will follow visitation at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Fellowship Cemetery. When restrictions are lifted, a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Albert L. Hochstetler will be held and announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Hochstetler's memories consider Pilgrim Fellowship Church, 26239 M-86, Sturgis, MI 49091.
