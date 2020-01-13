Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
Alf E. Setterblad


1942 - 2020
Alf E. Setterblad Obituary
Alf Eric Setterblad, age 77, of Sturgis, passed away early Monday morning, Jan.6, 2020, at Drew's Place in Coldwater.

He was born June 5, 1942, in Gothenburg, Sweden, a son of the late Eric and Brita (Friberg) Setterblad.

Al resided in Sturgis since 1970, coming from Chicago, where he attended Senn High School.

On Oct. 11, 1980, he married Marilyn Wegner in Chicago.

Al was a talented tool and die maker by trade, retiring in 1999 from General Motors Corporation following several years of dedicated employment.

Al enjoyed life on Omena Lake in Sturgis, fishing and fixing most anything. He loved time spent with his family. He often was referred to by his friends as "Easy Al" because of his laid back approach to life.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Phyllis (Earl) Deal of Sturgis, Allan Setterblad of Elkhart, Ind., David (Natalie) Setterblad of Sturgis, Kris (Glenn) Berryman of Indianapolis and Kara Wires of Vermont; grandchildren Joe Montbriand, AJ Mann, Chelsea Conforti, Jessica Deitrick, Samantha Setterblad and Claudia Sherman and Olin Sherman; several great-grandchildren; and sister Sylvia (Tony) Samuolis of Oceanside, Calif.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced. Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Al's memory consider , 200 Turwill Lane, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49006; or Southern Care Hospice, 4341 South Westnedge Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49008.

His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
