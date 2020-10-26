Alice L. Lane, age 79, of Sturgis, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Alice was born a daughter to the late Walter and Vivian (Cornish) Greeley on May 2, 1941, in Sherwood.
Alice was a member of Unhindered Church in Sturgis.
The Lane family would like to thank everyone involved in this process and send a special thanks to Three Rivers Hospice for its exceptional care.
Alice is survived by her children, Julia (Gary) Cummings of Sturgis, Melissa (Rod) Redfern of Lebanon, Ky., Danny (Molly) Mowrey of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Scott (Melanie) Shuler of Sturgis; a brother, Timothy (Becky) Greeley; a sister-in-law, Connie Greeley; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by a son, Allen Mowrey; a daughter, Anna McKay; and a brother, Ed Greeley.
Following with the family's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon, with the Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Private burial of ashes will take place following the service at Matteson Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.