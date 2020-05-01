|
Alice L. Ankney Verspelt, age 85, of Sturgis, and a former longtime Burr Oak resident, passed away Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020, at Life Care Center of LaGrange in LaGrange, Ind.
She was born May 1, 1934, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Clarence and Pauline (Maxwell) Maystead.
Alice resided in Sturgis since 2006, with most of her life being spent in Burr Oak.
On June 6, 1952, she married Paul "Bud" Ankney in Centreville. He preceded her in death July 30, 1979. On Dec. 15, 1995, she married Marcel Verspelt in Mishawaka, Ind. He also preceded her in death May 24, 2006.
Alice retired from Our Lady of Holy Cross Care Center in San Pierre, Ind. She also had been employed by Sanctuary at St. Paul's in Mishawaka, Ind., and for many years worked at Burr Oak Rubber Products and Burr Oak Wood Products.
She was a longtime member of the Burr Oak C.B. Club. She enjoyed making hand-stitched quilts and had provided a quilt to each of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed dancing, especially the polka, collecting lighthouses and playing cards and games.
Alice is survived by three daughters, Joellyn Ankney, Vickie Edgington and Lavina "Jane" Ankney, all of Sturgis; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Marelee Hawver of Centreville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; a daughter, Judith Halferty; a grandson; a sister, Thelma Fiebelkorn; and a brother, Allen Maystead.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held at the Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Alice L. Ankney Verspelt will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Alice's memory consider Burr Oak Fire Department, 208 W. Front St., Burr Oak, MI 49030.
The family would like to extend special heartfelt thanks to Life Care Center of LaGrange for the exceptional care, respect and love Alice received by the entire staff.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 2, 2020