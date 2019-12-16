Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Alison Carmona-Nieves Obituary
Alison Carmona-Nieves, age 21 months, of Sturgis, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

She was born Feb. 22, 2018 in Kalamazoo, a daughter of Cecilia Nieves-Ramirez.

Alison is survived by her mother; a sister, Camila Nieves-Sanchez, at home; grandparents Manuel and Patricia Nieves of Sturgis; and aunts Mayra Castro, Yolanda Reynel and Tania Munoz all of Sturgis.

In accordance with family wishes, cremation will take place. A private funeral Mass celebrating the life of Alison Carmona-Nieves will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Father Evelio Ramirez will celebrate the Mass. Burial of the ashes will take place in Babyland at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.

Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.

Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
