Allen Kasmauskis, age 76, of Kalamazoo, and a former longtime Sturgis resident, passed away early Friday morning, March 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 20, 1942, in Fawn River Township, a son of the late Alvin and Dorothy (Cuyler) Kasmauskis.
Allen had been residing in Kalamazoo since February 2019. The rest of his life was lived in Sturgis, where he was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1960. Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War from Oct. 25, 1960, to Oct. 23, 1964, earning the rank of 5-8.
Nearly all of Allen's working life was in the printing business, becoming a skilled printer. When asked what his favorite job was, he would quickly reply, "Working as a First Mate on a charter fishing boat on Lake Erie," a position he held for several years.
He had a love for fishing and designing and tying his own lures. He enjoyed treasure-hunting with his metal detector, reading and was always ready to tease someone when given the opportunity.
He is survived by two sons, Michael (Monique) Kasmauskis of Grand Rapids and Justin (Cheryl) Osbon of Wayland; four grandchildren, Karina and Josie Kasmauskis and Sarah and Audrey Osbon; a brother, Norman Kasmauskis of Norway, Mich.; and his significant other and companion, Jean Strong of Kalamazoo.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 3-4 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Full military rites honoring Allen's service to his country will take place at 4 p.m. April 1. Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard will perform honors.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Allen's memory consider Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410; or at www.arborday.org.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 28, 2019