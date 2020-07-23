1/1
Allen W. Houck
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen W. Houck, age 86, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital.
Allen was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Sturgis, a son of the late Ernest and Freida (Holtz) Houck.
Allen attended Sturgis High School. Once Allen separated from the U.S. Air Force, he settled back in Sturgis and would live the rest of his life there.
On June 14, 1953, Allen married Mary Robinson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. Mary would precede him in death Aug. 12, 2018.
Allen loved the outdoors. He worked as a house painter for 65 years. He loved to hunt and fish, but especially loved his grandchildren.
Allen is survived by three sons, Michael (Crystal) Houck, Douglas Houck and Jack (Cammy) Houck, all of Sturgis; a daughter, Mary Katherine Maines of Bronson; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; brothers Jim, James and John Houck; and sisters Joann Dalman, and Joyce Rush.
Following in Allen's wishes, cremation has taken place. At this time, no services are planned. The family was assisted by Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Condolences may be left online at Schipperfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schipper Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved