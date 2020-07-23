Allen W. Houck, age 86, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital.
Allen was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Sturgis, a son of the late Ernest and Freida (Holtz) Houck.
Allen attended Sturgis High School. Once Allen separated from the U.S. Air Force, he settled back in Sturgis and would live the rest of his life there.
On June 14, 1953, Allen married Mary Robinson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. Mary would precede him in death Aug. 12, 2018.
Allen loved the outdoors. He worked as a house painter for 65 years. He loved to hunt and fish, but especially loved his grandchildren.
Allen is survived by three sons, Michael (Crystal) Houck, Douglas Houck and Jack (Cammy) Houck, all of Sturgis; a daughter, Mary Katherine Maines of Bronson; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; brothers Jim, James and John Houck; and sisters Joann Dalman, and Joyce Rush.
Following in Allen's wishes, cremation has taken place. At this time, no services are planned. The family was assisted by Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Condolences may be left online at Schipperfuneralhome.com.