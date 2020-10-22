Alton M.K. Burk III, 59, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away at home Oct. 17, 2020, from cancer.

He was born Oct. 2, 1961, at Fort Campbell, Ky., to Alton M.K. Jr. and Judith Burk.

Alton attended White Pigeon schools, graduating with class of 1980. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force in July 1980, retiring with honors after 23 years, but contracted beck to Sheppard Air Force Base as a plane mechanic for the last 17 years.

On Feb. 8, 1918, he married the love of his life Lori Elizabeth Irelan who survives him.

Also surviving are daughters Shannon (John) Masquelier and Carrie (Taylor) Vanover of Oklahoma; four grandchildren; a brother, Andy (Marietta) Neathery of Franklin, Tenn.; and half-sisters Kim Hutchison of Kentucky and Mary Beth Rose of Ariz.

Preceding Alton in death are his parents; and a brother, Chris Hutchinson.

A military honor graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 26 in Peek Cemetery.

Memorials and donations may be made to Farrand Funeral Home, White Pigeon.

