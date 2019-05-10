|
Alvin Ray "Al" Clark Jr., age 88, of Leonidas, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Three Rivers, a son of Alvin Ray and Lucille Violet (Hagalgans) Clark. He worked on area farms beginning at age 12. After graduation from Centreville High School in 1948, he went to work at Haas Corporation in Mendon. While working there, he continued his education and became an industrial engineer, all while continuing to work his grandfather's farm. He later purchased an 80-acre farm in 1959 near Leonidas known as Clark's Prairieview Farm. This later grew to 600 acres and became his full-time job in 1973.
On Jan. 1, 1950, Al married C. Ann Miller. She passed away after 35 years of marriage in 1985. On Jan. 11, 1986, Al married Marcia Kay Nelligan and they were married 25 years until her passing in 2011.
Al is survived by a daughter, Vickie Ruddock of Leonidas; stepdaughters and their families, Denise (Mike) Baker of Jonesville and Sheree (Jack) Gibbs of Hillsdale; six grandchildren, Scott Kent, Dawn (Kevin) Pant, Heather Wordelman, Shawn (Francine) Ruddock, Abraham Clark and Jade Halama; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; brothers-in-law Dewey (Susie) Miller and Alfred (Donna) Miller; nieces Jeri Cardella, Shelley Miller and several others. He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives; two sons, Steven H. and Michael A. Clark; a daughter-in-law, Kimberly S. Clark; a sister, Virginia Moore; a great-great-grandson, Trevor Allen Kent; a son-in-law, Nicholas "Nick" Ruddock; and a nephew, Steve Quake.
The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Funeral services begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Clint Zehr officiating. Those attending are encouraged to wear farm attire. Burial will be in Leonidas Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Branch County Careers Center's FFA program. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 11, 2019