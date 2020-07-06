Amelia Lower, age 88, of Burr Oak, passed away early Thursday morning, July 2, 2020, at Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Centreville.
She was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Custer, a daughter of the late Segurd and Hazel (Rhodes) Hanson.
Mrs. Lower was a graduate of Custer High School with the class of 1950 and furthered her education at W.A. Foote Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Jackson, where she earned her degree as a registered nurse in 1953.
On June 30, 1962, she married Clair Lower of Burr Oak. He preceded her in death Oct. 16, 2016. The couple lived on the family farm, where Amelia continued to live until her death.
Mrs. Lower had been employed as a registered nurse at Sturgis Hospital, Coldwater Hospital, in the office of Drs. Lepard and Brothers, and retired in 1993 from Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Lower and William Lower, both of Burr Oak; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clair Lower, on Oct.16, 2016; one brother; and one sister.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and limitation of gatherings, private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage relatives and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.