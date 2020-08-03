Andrew Hale

We celebrate the life of Andy Hale as his was a life well-lived and well-loved.

A blond-haired, blue-eyed boy with a twinkle in his eye was born in 1940, the only child of Richard and Mary Hale, in Euclid, Ohio. Andy was a spirited young boy whose parents brought him on vacations to Klinger Lake and his love for the special community would shape his future. As a teenager, Andy was very athletic, participating on his high school wrestling team. Andy attended and played baseball at John Carroll College in Ohio and went on to join the Colonels semi-pro baseball team in Minnesota.

In 1960, Andy met Doris Dickey on a blind date. Following a short courtship, Andy married the love of his life, Doris, and they would remain married almost 60 years. Shortly thereafter, Doris and Andy welcomed their first child, Barbara and two years later, welcomed their second daughter, Katherine.

Andy's gift of gab was ever charming and entertaining. Playing to his skills, Andy started his career as a radio announcer. He began at the former WSTR in Sturgis, spinning records and announcing local basketball and football games. He then moved in 1961 to Minnesota, where he worked for KATE radio and went on to WKZO radio/TV in Kalamazoo. In 1964, he joined WSBT in South Bend, Ind. In 1968, Andy joined WJW-TV 8 in Cleveland as a sportscaster on-air TV personality where he continued until the early 1980s. Throughout the years, the family moved across the Midwest to follow Andy's radio and television career, spending the majority of their time in Bay Village, Ohio.

Andy was a vibrant member of the Bay Village community, where he developed lifelong friends as an active member of the Bay Jaycees and a city councilman.

After retiring from TV, he went on to a second career in sales at Dave Smith's until his retirement in the early 2000s. Andy and Doris moved to Sturgis and Klinger Lake permanently after their girls went to college.

Andy and Doris enjoyed sailing and were active members of Klinger Lake Yacht Club. Andy was the treasurer and key contributor to the Klinger Lake fireworks for over a decade. He was a volunteer at Salvation Army and a member of Sturgis Elks Lodge.

Andy is survived by his wife, Doris; daughters Barbara (John) Nelson and Katherine Hale; and grandchildren Amanda Montgomery and Andrew Jason Montgomery.

Andy passed peacefully at home at Klinger Lake, surrounded by family after losing his battle with Alzheimer's disease. He will be deeply missed.

Cremation arrangements handled by Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Due to COVID-19, a memorial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store