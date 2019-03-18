|
Ann Marie Fields, age 61, of Scotts, and a former longtime Sturgis area resident, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home.
She was born Jan. 31, 1958, in Wyandotte, a daughter of the late Albert R. and Donelda (Bryan) Fields.
Ann resided most of her life in the Sturgis, Burr Oak and Colon areas.
She had been employed by B&D Travel Consultants, LLC in Sturgis.
Ann was member of Sturgis Women's Club and was a volunteer with Tiny Footprints of St. Joseph County. Ann enjoyed sewing and fishing and loved time spent with family.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Dominic) Bogucki of Tennessee; two sons, Jeremy (Rebecca) Spence of Mendon and Jason Spence of Iowa; 15 grandchildren; her mother, Donelda Hart of Colon; a sister, Barbara (Dan) Culberson of Colon; two brothers, Michael (Ginger) Fields of Sturgis and Albert (Jennifer) Fields of Elkhart, Ind.; special friend Rick Fee of Scotts; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert R. Fields; stepfather, Wendell Hart; and a sister,: Sherrilyn E. Horne.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 2-3 p.m. Saturday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Ann Marie Fields will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow the services. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial donations to the funeral home would be appreciated to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 19, 2019