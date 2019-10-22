|
Ann Marie Lapham, age 50, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 22, 1969, in Battle Creek, a daughter of the late Bruce and Carol (Webster) Lapham.
Ann resided most of her life in the Sturgis area and was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1987.
Ann was currently employed at Blue Gate Restaurant in Shipshewana, Ind. She also had worked for more than 20 years at Kroger in Sturgis.
She loved spending time with her dog, Aquarius.
She is survived by a nephew, Jeremy F. Lapham of Sturgis; and a niece, Courtney McClain of Grand Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Karen Lapham; and a niece, Catleyn Marie Lapham.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to honor and celebrate Ann's life will be held noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis.
Memorial donations to the funeral home would be appreciated to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 23, 2019