Farrand Funeral Home
300 N. Kalamazoo St.
White Pigeon, MI 49099
269 483-7305
Ann M. Studabaker


1953 - 2019
Ann M. Studabaker Obituary
Ann M. Studabaker, 66, of Sturgis, died Dec. 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 7, 1953, in Jacksonville, Fla., a daughter of Carlos G. and Vera M. (Long) Studabaker.
A Sturgis, Three Rivers and White Pigeon resident, she served in the U.S. Navy Waves. She was employed by Kirsch Company for 27 years and Walmart.
She attended the Presbyterian Church and was a member of The Studabaker Association. She enjoyed reading and traveling.
She is survived by two sisters, Sandra Konneck and Mary (Tom) Taylor; two brothers, Robert (Susan) Studabaker and Roger Studabaker; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation is noon-2 pm. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Farrand Fuenral Home in White Pigeon. Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The Rev. Steve Kaszar of First Presbyterian Church will officiate. Burial of cremains will take place in White Pigeon Township Cemetery.
Donations may be directed to Hope for Animals for St. Joseph County.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
