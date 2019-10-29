|
|
Anna Marie "Mickie" Bush, age 98, of Sturgis, passed away Friday evening, Oct.18, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She is survived by a son, John (Rita) Bush of Sturgis; a grandson, Andrew Bush of Cincinnati; nephews Dick (Dottie) Morris of Howe, Ind., Steve (Barb) Bush of Sault Ste. Marie and Howard (Michele) Bush of Klinger Lake; nieces Shirley (Boyd) Bowman of White Pigeon, Jane (Richard) Todd of Sturgis and Dorothy Kelly of Klinger Lake; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Lucy Bush; and two sisters, Helen Darlison and Ruth Morris.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Anna Marie "Mickie" Bush will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church. The Rev. Michael Wicks will officiate. Private placement of the ashes will take place at the First Presbyterian columbarium.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Bush's memory consider First Presbyterian Church, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 30, 2019