Anne H. Eymer, 87, of Sherman Township, Sturgis, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Heartland Health Care in Three Rivers.
She was born Dec. 14, 1931, in Norfolk, Va., a daughter of Jasper and Irene (Travis) Price. She had been a Sturgis area resident since 1972, coming from Gurne, Ill.
She was employed in child care and as a maid at Holiday Inn in Sturgis. She was a member of Nottawa United Methodist Church and involved in many church activities, Chatty Chicks, Red Hatters, and was an avid bowler in Three Rivers.
On Dec. 29, 1966, Anne married Richard L. Eymer in Chesapeake, Va. He died Oct. 12, 2008.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Kathy) Sahli Jr. and Sam (Tina) Sahli, both of Sturgis, and Burnice Sahli of White Pigeon; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters; and two brothers.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Sandy Miller, pastor of Nottawa United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment is in White Pigeon Township Cemetery.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 20, 2019