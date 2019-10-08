|
|
AnnMarie Malesh age 91, of Colon, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at ProMedica Coldwater Hospital.
AnnMarie was born in Chicago, IL, August 28, 1928, a daughter to the late Michael and Ann (Bracik) Barbic. AnnMarie grew up in the Chicagoland area, moving to Colon in 1992. Before moving to Colon, AnnMarie and her family made Colon their second home with a home on Sturgeon Lake that they had attended since 1953.
On May 28, 1949 AnnMarie married Arnold L. Malesh in Chicago, Illinois.
AnnMarie had a special love for gardening and flowers. She attended many shows and spent hours using her green thumbs in the garden. AnnMarie also had a special place in her heart for her dogs for whom she greatly loved.
AnnMarie is survived by her husband of 70 years Arnold L. Malesh of Colon, her son Donald (Debra) Malesh of Warrenville, IL, and 3 grandchildren.
Besides her parents AnnMarie was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Ann Malesh in 2017.
The family will receive friends and relatives Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10 AM-12 PM at the Schipper Funeral Home, with a funeral service following at 12 PM also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Colon. Online Condolences maybe left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 9, 2019