Ardis Louise Barnebee, age 90, of rural Mendon, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 29, 1929, in Leonidas, a daughter of Lloyd E. and Elda M. (Hagelgans) Outman. She graduated from Colon High School, where she was vice president her senior year and was a D.A.R. Good Citizen. on On Sept. 16, 1950, Ardis married Richard Lee Barnebee in Leonidas. Together, they raised their children and operated a farm north of Leonidas.
She was a member of Leonidas Bible Church, where she was a Deaconess and taught Sunday school. She worked briefly at Fairview Nursing Home and for many years was a custodian at Colon schools. Ardis loved to read, especially historical novels. She has a special appreciation for gardening and nature, which she passed down to her children and grandchildren.
Ardis is survived by three daughters, Faith (Ronald) Taylor of Sturgis, and Joy Vosburg and Jean (Brett) Johnson, both of Mendon; six grandchildren, Shaunna (Dennis) Saxman, Gabriel (Rita) Taylor, Shadric Vosburg, Shellie Bush, Amie Vosburg and Angie Vosburg; 12 great-grandchildren, Anna, Ethan, Isabelle, Livi, Morgan, Owen, Gavin, Samantha, Makayla, Abigail, Madison and Max; a sister, Arlene Collins of Leonidas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard, in 2012; a sister, Doris Meyer; and six brothers, Harold, Leon, LeRoy, Wayne, Stanley and Lyle Outman.
There will be a viewing from noon-1 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Crossroads Missionary Church in Mendon. Due to the pandemic, masks and distancing is required.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the church and will be limited to family. Her nephew, Rev. Cutis Bennet, will officiate. Public burial will be in Beard Cemetery.
It is suggested that memorial contributions be directed to either Colon Elementary Library, 328 E. State St., Colon, MI 49040; or to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
She was born July 29, 1929, in Leonidas, a daughter of Lloyd E. and Elda M. (Hagelgans) Outman. She graduated from Colon High School, where she was vice president her senior year and was a D.A.R. Good Citizen. on On Sept. 16, 1950, Ardis married Richard Lee Barnebee in Leonidas. Together, they raised their children and operated a farm north of Leonidas.
She was a member of Leonidas Bible Church, where she was a Deaconess and taught Sunday school. She worked briefly at Fairview Nursing Home and for many years was a custodian at Colon schools. Ardis loved to read, especially historical novels. She has a special appreciation for gardening and nature, which she passed down to her children and grandchildren.
Ardis is survived by three daughters, Faith (Ronald) Taylor of Sturgis, and Joy Vosburg and Jean (Brett) Johnson, both of Mendon; six grandchildren, Shaunna (Dennis) Saxman, Gabriel (Rita) Taylor, Shadric Vosburg, Shellie Bush, Amie Vosburg and Angie Vosburg; 12 great-grandchildren, Anna, Ethan, Isabelle, Livi, Morgan, Owen, Gavin, Samantha, Makayla, Abigail, Madison and Max; a sister, Arlene Collins of Leonidas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard, in 2012; a sister, Doris Meyer; and six brothers, Harold, Leon, LeRoy, Wayne, Stanley and Lyle Outman.
There will be a viewing from noon-1 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Crossroads Missionary Church in Mendon. Due to the pandemic, masks and distancing is required.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the church and will be limited to family. Her nephew, Rev. Cutis Bennet, will officiate. Public burial will be in Beard Cemetery.
It is suggested that memorial contributions be directed to either Colon Elementary Library, 328 E. State St., Colon, MI 49040; or to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.