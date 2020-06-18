Ardis L. Barnebee
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ardis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ardis Louise Barnebee, age 90, of rural Mendon, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 29, 1929, in Leonidas, a daughter of Lloyd E. and Elda M. (Hagelgans) Outman. She graduated from Colon High School, where she was vice president her senior year and was a D.A.R. Good Citizen. on On Sept. 16, 1950, Ardis married Richard Lee Barnebee in Leonidas. Together, they raised their children and operated a farm north of Leonidas.
She was a member of Leonidas Bible Church, where she was a Deaconess and taught Sunday school. She worked briefly at Fairview Nursing Home and for many years was a custodian at Colon schools. Ardis loved to read, especially historical novels. She has a special appreciation for gardening and nature, which she passed down to her children and grandchildren.
Ardis is survived by three daughters, Faith (Ronald) Taylor of Sturgis, and Joy Vosburg and Jean (Brett) Johnson, both of Mendon; six grandchildren, Shaunna (Dennis) Saxman, Gabriel (Rita) Taylor, Shadric Vosburg, Shellie Bush, Amie Vosburg and Angie Vosburg; 12 great-grandchildren, Anna, Ethan, Isabelle, Livi, Morgan, Owen, Gavin, Samantha, Makayla, Abigail, Madison and Max; a sister, Arlene Collins of Leonidas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard, in 2012; a sister, Doris Meyer; and six brothers, Harold, Leon, LeRoy, Wayne, Stanley and Lyle Outman.
There will be a viewing from noon-1 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Crossroads Missionary Church in Mendon. Due to the pandemic, masks and distancing is required.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the church and will be limited to family. Her nephew, Rev. Cutis Bennet, will officiate. Public burial will be in Beard Cemetery.
It is suggested that memorial contributions be directed to either Colon Elementary Library, 328 E. State St., Colon, MI 49040; or to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI 49001. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
311 W Main St
Mendon, MI 49072
(269) 496-2115
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved