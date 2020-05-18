|
Arlene Beverly VonOlnhausen, age 86, of Sturgis, passed away early Friday morning, May 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 17, 1933, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Louis D. and Tillie (Plucinski) Murray.
Mrs. VonOlnhausen was a lifelong Sturgis resident. On Jan. 20, 1951, she married Donald D. VonOlnhausen at Chapel in the Gardens in Angola, Ind.
Arlene was a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother.
She was a member of Five Corners Baptist Church in Wolcottville, Ind. Following Don's retirement, the couple became involved in arts and crafts, traveling throughout the Michigan and Indiana area, selling their creations at craft shows. She truly loved arts and crafts and she was gifted in the art of flower arranging. She enjoyed traveling especially many family vacations to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Another of her enjoyments was writing and had she had several articles published in the Sturgis Journal.
She is survived by a daughter, Dixie (Jimmy) Collins of Sturgis; four grandchildren, Keith (Amy) Ballard and Kevin (Rachel) Ballard, both of Kendallville, Ind., Ryan VonOlnhausen of Florida and Jamie VonOlnhausen of Sturgis; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Rogers and Nancy Worthington, both of Sturgis; sisters-in-law Dorothy Fennell of LaGrange, Ind., and Shirley Sturgis of Sturgis; brother-in-law Roger Sheetz of Sturgis; special friend and caregiver Jeff Workman of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sons, James Alan and Douglas Lee VonOlnhausen.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. VonOlnhausen's memory consider Five Corners Baptist Church, 2995 E 600 S, Wolcottville, IN 46795.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 19, 2020