Arlene Joyce Inman, age 87, of Colon passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Arlene was born Oct. 8, 1932, in Fawn River Township, a daughter of the late Enoch L. and Juanita M. (Danbury) Ware.

She graduated from Schoolcraft High School with the class of 1951.

On July 27, 1952, she married Richard Rowlson. This marriage ended in divorce. On Feb.12, 1971, she married Nile E. Inman.

Arlene was a homemaker and enjoyed babysitting and reading and had attended Colon Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, Mark (Janet) Rowlson of Tennessee Ridge, Tenn.; four grandchildren, David F. Rowlson Jr., Dale Rowlson, Alicia Callahan and Tony Rowlson; several great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; three step-daughters, Sharon (Richard) Swegles of Sturgis, Nila Kauffman of Colon and Linda Inman of Sturgis; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nile Inman; a daughter, Dawn Rowlson; a son, David Rowlson; a grandson, Daron Rowlson; and two sisters, Lola Bissett and Vera Carter.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date.

The family was assisted by Schipper Funeral Home in Colon.





