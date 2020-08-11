1/
Arlene J. Inman
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Joyce Inman, age 87, of Colon passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Arlene was born Oct. 8, 1932, in Fawn River Township, a daughter of the late Enoch L. and Juanita M. (Danbury) Ware.
She graduated from Schoolcraft High School with the class of 1951.
On July 27, 1952, she married Richard Rowlson. This marriage ended in divorce. On Feb.12, 1971, she married Nile E. Inman.
Arlene was a homemaker and enjoyed babysitting and reading and had attended Colon Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Mark (Janet) Rowlson of Tennessee Ridge, Tenn.; four grandchildren, David F. Rowlson Jr., Dale Rowlson, Alicia Callahan and Tony Rowlson; several great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; three step-daughters, Sharon (Richard) Swegles of Sturgis, Nila Kauffman of Colon and Linda Inman of Sturgis; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nile Inman; a daughter, Dawn Rowlson; a son, David Rowlson; a grandson, Daron Rowlson; and two sisters, Lola Bissett and Vera Carter.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date.
The family was assisted by Schipper Funeral Home in Colon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schipper Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved