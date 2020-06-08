Arlene Lois (Young) Peeke, age 88, of Sturgis, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, after suffering a stroke earlier in the week.
Arlene was born Sept. 28, 1931, the fourth child of William and Grace (Rost) Young of Sturgis.
She attended Sturgis public schools and graduated from Sturgis High School in 1949. She enjoyed sports and played for the Sturgis Bluebirds softball team in her youth. After high school, she went to work for National Carbon Coated Paper Company. She married Gerald Lee Peeke on June 22, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. In 1960, she left NCCPC to give birth to her first son, Kevin Lee. Her second son, Cory William, was born in 1968. She was a devoted wife and mother and incredibly hard worker who in addition to caring for her husband and children also took care of her mother and mother-in-law in their final years. After their passing and her sons were grown, Arlene went to work for several years in the kitchen at Fawn River Apartments where she cooked and cleaned. In addition to those duties she took it upon herself to decorate the dining hall and put on seasonal skits to entertain the residents.
Arlene enjoyed watching football and baseball, viewing classic movies and was beloved for her abilities as a baker. People delighted in her rolls, cookies, pies and cream puffs. She will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives she touched.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, John and Roma Peeke; her brothers, Harold and Walter Young; her sister Ardith Smoll; brother-in-law Dale Peeke; and her son Kevin.
She is survived by her husband, son Cory, daughter-in-law Holley (Embler Peeke) Kershaw and numerous nieces and nephews.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitation of gatherings, a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Arlene Lois Peeke will be held at a later date, to be announced. Burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.