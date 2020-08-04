Arlene Lois (Young) Peeke, age 88, of Sturgis, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, after suffering a stroke earlier in the week.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. Pastor James Brown will officiate.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage family and friends to share memories and condolences for the family.