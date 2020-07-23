1/1
Arlene M. Pierson
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene M. Pierson, 74, of Indianapolis, died July 20, 2020, at IU Health North in Carmel, Ind.
Mrs. Pierson was born May 6, 1946, in Topeka, Ind., to John and Goldie (Herr) Wisler.
On Oct. 28, 1967, she married Charles Ward Pierson in LaGrange, Ind. He preceded her in death July 9, 2010.
Surviving are two sons, Charles Alex (Sarah Nabinger) Pierson of Indianapolis and Justin R. Pierson of Galveston, Texas; a daughter, Tiffany (Andrew) Cline of Carlsbad, Calif.; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Karen Wisler of Sheridan, Ind.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Tara Pierson; and three brothers, Wesley Wisler, Ted Wisler and Galen Wisler.
Arlene and her husband enjoyed being active members of the Republican Party, and running a few small businesses before their retirement.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, and continue until the service time at 1 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind.
Burial will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or there are envelopes available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
11:00 AM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Service
01:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frurip-May Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved