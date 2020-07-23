Arlene M. Pierson, 74, of Indianapolis, died July 20, 2020, at IU Health North in Carmel, Ind.
Mrs. Pierson was born May 6, 1946, in Topeka, Ind., to John and Goldie (Herr) Wisler.
On Oct. 28, 1967, she married Charles Ward Pierson in LaGrange, Ind. He preceded her in death July 9, 2010.
Surviving are two sons, Charles Alex (Sarah Nabinger) Pierson of Indianapolis and Justin R. Pierson of Galveston, Texas; a daughter, Tiffany (Andrew) Cline of Carlsbad, Calif.; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Karen Wisler of Sheridan, Ind.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Tara Pierson; and three brothers, Wesley Wisler, Ted Wisler and Galen Wisler.
Arlene and her husband enjoyed being active members of the Republican Party, and running a few small businesses before their retirement.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, and continue until the service time at 1 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind.
Burial will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or there are envelopes available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.