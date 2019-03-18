|
Arthur W. Krontz, age 73, a lifelong resident of the Bronson/Sturgis area, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 7, 1946, in Fawn River Township, a son of the late Russell and Margie (Edson) Krontz.
Arthur was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
On May 14, 1971, he married Shirley Reed in Centreville.
Arthur was a welder, truck driver and hauled campers for Coachman for many years. He enjoyed driving trucks and heavy equipment.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley; two children, William (Stacy) Krontz of Sherwood and Tina (Chris) Anzaldua of Bronson; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his beloved dog, Katy; three brothers, Russell (Penny) Krontz II, Mike (Pam) Krontz and Jim Close; two sisters, Joann (Tom) Salmon and Karen (Jack) Moore; and a sister-in-law, Lorrie Krontz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant children, Robin and Eugene Krontz; four brothers, Melvin, Eugene, Mack and Orin "Cork" Krontz; and a sister, Ellie Masuth.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Arthur W. Krontz will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Calvary Chapel, 66969 N. Centerville Road, Sturgis.
Interment and graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Burr Oak Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Calvary Chapel.?Envelopes are available at the chapel or Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis, which has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 19, 2019