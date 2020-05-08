|
Audrey (Sweet) Hartman, age 92, of Constantine, passed away May 6, 2020, at her home.
Audrey was born Aug. 31, 1927, in White Pigeon, a daughter of Ray and Cynthia (Wagar) Sweet. Audrey graduated from White Pigeon High School in 1945 and later attended Glen Oaks Community College. On Aug. 4, 1946, she married Harold Hartman in Constantine. He preceded her in death Oct. 13, 1998.
Audrey worked at Days Molding and Vaupell Industries in Constantine. She was a member of Constantine United Methodist Church, Meek's Mill Garden Club, Friends of the Library and she enjoyed playing cards with the Thursday card club at the Lutheran Church and serving as a Hospice volunteer.
Surviving are her daughters Wilda Haskins of Centreville, Annette (Gary) Webster of Motttville and Susan Vaillancourt of Three Rivers; grandchildren Erin Webster, Betsy (Daniel) Chappelle, Joe (Olivia) Haskins, Brenda (David) Chappelle, Nate (Lisa) Vaillancourt, Dana Hartman and Allison (Rob) Napper; great-grandchildren Dylan Chappelle, Lucas Chappelle, Scarlett Chappelle, Hannah Chappelle, Claire Haskins, Maisey Stafford, Harold Haskins, Ashton Vaillancourt, Jamison Vaillancourt, Atilyn Vaillancourt and Alex Napper; niece Mary Ann (John) Trattles; great-niece Katy Trattles, and sisters-in-law Jane Hartman and Norma Hartman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Thomas Hartman; son-in-law Harold Haskins; brother Warren Sweet; and sisters Mary Emma Oxley and Mabel Galleher.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family interment services will be held in Constantine Township Cemetery.Public memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Constantine United Methodist Church and Three Rivers Hospice and Home Care. Arrangements are being handled by Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 9, 2020