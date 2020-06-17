Barbara A. Boots, 78, of Howe, Ind., died June 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, Ind. Visitation will take place 3-7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, we are required by LaGrange County Health Department that masks are worn at all times and you practice social distancing protocol while at the funeral home.

