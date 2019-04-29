|
Barbara E. Hamilton, 75, of Centreville, passed away April 28, 2019, in Ann Arbor. Barb was born at home Feb. 18, 1944, a daughter of Ira and Gladys (Oswalt) Motter. She graduated from Centreville High School in 1961. On Sept. 6, 1963, she married Jerry Hamilton at Penn Quaker Church, Cass County; he preceded her in death Aug.13, 2017. Barb later attended Parsons Business School, where she received a degree and went on to work as a secretary and office manager at Clifton's Engineering for 10-plus years. After that, she partnered with the Kline family in the startup of Kline Construction and worked there as office manager for more than 20 years. In retirement, she worked as a receptionist for Keystone Place in Centreville.
Barb was a member of Corey Lake Church of the Nazarene. She loved to play bingo and read and was highly active in her grandchildren's lives, always attending their activities and sporting events. For many years, she helped raise money for the boosters club as well as serving on Covered Bridge Day committees. She enjoyed looking at her flower gardens and freezing and canning food each year with her family, a tradition over the past 30 years. Most of all, Barb enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family and loved their Sunday dinners together.
She is survived by her children, Charity (Ben) Nighswonger of Centreville, Amy Hamilton of Chicago and Owen (Cara) Hamilton of Constantine; grandchildren Charles, Joseph, Sam, Zachary, Matthew, Alexander, Abigail and Grace; siblings Karen (Norm) Carlson of Lawton, Tom (Kathy) Motter of Lawton, Bob (Bonnie) Motter of Elkhart, Ind., and Roger (Donna) Motter of Marcellus; and many close friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brothers Danny and Gerald Motter.
Relatives and friends will be received 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Eley Funeral Home in Centreville. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor Gary Carr officiating. Interment will occur in Lakeside Cemetery, Colon. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michigan Lupus Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 30, 2019