Barbara Jean Dimmick, 89, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2020. The daughter of Robert and Lucille (Bohm) Flack, she was born Aug. 22, 1931, in Three Rivers.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, two younger sisters Viola Barnes and Betty Wagner, her husband, James, and her beloved daughter, Janice (Jan) Dimmick.

Jean graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1949. While in high school, Jean met a dashing young Jim Dimmick, who had returned from World War II. They married in May 1950. They spent much of their lives in Toledo, Ohio.

Jean was a wonderful gardener and was impeccably tidy. She was quite poised with a nifty sense of the latest in fashion. Her frugality and shrewdness was admired and copied by many. She enjoyed reading, especially psychological thrillers. She was also a wonderful cook. During holidays and visits, friends and family were always greeted with a wide variety of cookies and a fancy dinner. She made the best hot cocoa.

Jean was an accomplished backgammon player. She often "beat the machine" and moved on to more challenging "machines" in the form of a hand-held video games. She also enjoyed joining friends once a week to play (card games) in Toledo.

She cared for her sick husband and gave her time to several ill friends. She cared for her daughter Jan leading to a bilateral lung transplant. She was an expert in caring for others. Later in life, she was active in the church, first in Toledo, then at First United Methodist Church in Three Rivers.

Survivors include a son, Jim Dimmick (wife, Wendy), White Pigeon; a daughter, Joy Spurr (husband, Steve), Gross Pointe; a grandson, Jeff Lutz (wife, Amy), Greenwood, Ind.; a grandson, Tony Arbogast (wife, Nicki), Elkhart, Ind.; a granddaughter, Tammy Arbogast (husband, Derrick Fouts), Gaithersburg, Md.; great-grandchildren Madison Lutz Lawrence (husband, Jeffrey) and Peyton Lutz of Greenwood, Ind., Jackson Arbogast and Jaycob Arbogast of Elkhart, Ind., and Eli Fouts, Gabriel Fouts and Janae Fouts of Gaithersburg, Md.; great-great-grandson Ayvind Lawrence of Greenwood, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services for Jean will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home. COVID-19 restrictions will apply, masks will be required.





