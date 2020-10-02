1/1
Barbara J. Wilkins
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Joan Wilkins, age 83, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo, following a brief stay.
She was born Aug. 21, 1937, in Ligonier, Ind., a daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred (Hewitt) Sheley.
Barbara was a homemaker and enjoyed playing the organ, was fond of pets, especially cats, and was a member of the old car club with her Model T.
Surviving are a daughter, Diana Kay (Michael) Marchand of Sturgis; a son, Douglas Eugene (Candy) Wilkins of Morrice; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Lawrence Clyde Wilkins.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to St. Joseph County United Way, 660 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 2, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved