Barbara Joan Wilkins, age 83, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo, following a brief stay.
She was born Aug. 21, 1937, in Ligonier, Ind., a daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred (Hewitt) Sheley.
Barbara was a homemaker and enjoyed playing the organ, was fond of pets, especially cats, and was a member of the old car club with her Model T.
Surviving are a daughter, Diana Kay (Michael) Marchand of Sturgis; a son, Douglas Eugene (Candy) Wilkins of Morrice; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Lawrence Clyde Wilkins.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to St. Joseph County United Way, 660 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.