|
|
Barbara Louise Thrapp age 96 of Sturgis, Mich., passed away Saturday afternoon, October 5, 2019 at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She was born November 3, 1922 in Ann Arbor, Michigan daughter of the late Leo B. and Wilma E. (Case) Purdy.
Barbara resided most of her life in Sturgis with the exception of living in California for 12 years.
She married Floyd Clayton Thrapp who preceded her in death January 16, 1975.
Barbara retired from the Sturgis Journal following 4 years of dedicated employment in the composing department. She had also worked at Tri-State Litho Art for several years and while living in California she and Floyd managed a mobile home park.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sturgis and the Small World Doll club. Barbara was a talented seamstress making many of her own clothes and creating a vast number of cloth dolls which she occasionally sold. She had an extensive doll collection, a passion she embraced in her later years. Barbara had interests and hobbies but what she truly took pride in was being the dedicated mother she was.
She is survived by one son: David Michael Thrapp of Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania; granddaughter: Lara Thrapp of York, Pennsylvania; grandson: Stephen Thrapp of Paoli, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; two sisters: Elizabeth Purdy Daunic and Mary Thorne and one brother: Raymond C. Purdy.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 where funeral services celebrating the life of Barbara L. Thrapp will begin at 1:00 P.M. Saturday. A graveside committal will follow the service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Indiana.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Thrapp's memory consider the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 8, 2019