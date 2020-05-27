|
Barbara Schmidt, age 91 of Mendon, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Birch Meadows in Three Rivers.
She was born on May 9, 1929 in the German speaking town of Grgurevci, Serbia, and was the eldest of three daughters raised by their widowed mother, Elizabeth Koch on a farm. The family fled to Salzburg, Austria in 1944 to escape from the Russian advance. After the war she met and married her first husband, Hans Sandor. They immigrated to Chicago in 1952 along with their son, John. Hans died of a heart attack in 1955. In 1956 Barbara met her second husband, Karl Schmidt, and they were married in 1957. They bought a house on the banks of the St. Joseph River in Mendon where their second son, Werner was born.
Barbara worked for the Haas Corporation, and then for 17 years at T-H Plastics until her retirement in 1991. Karl and Barbara travelled through the Great Lakes, Canada, New Hampshire, Florida, and Texas visiting relatives and friends. They also travelled many times to Austria and Germany for visits with family. Barbara loved living in Mendon and had many friends. She was a member of the Lutheran Ladies Aid Society in Colon and was active in the Mendon Women's Club and a fan of Mendon Football. She loved gardening, sewing, kept an immaculate house, and was an excellent cook.
Barbara is survived by two sons, John Schmidt of Dallas, TX, and Werner Schmidt of Ft. Wayne, IN; sisters, Maria Radauer of Salzburg, Austria, Katarina (Jakob) Befurt of Bergheim, Austria; sister in law, Betty (Richard) Clark of St. Charles, IL; cousin Tony (Teressa) Schmich of Queensville, Ontario; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins in Chicago, Austria, and Germany.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon and will be limited to ten people at a time to conform with COVID-19 restrictions. Funeral services will begin at 11 am Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. David Grimm officiating. Interment will follow in Mendon Cemetery.
It is suggested that contributions in memory of Barbara be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 57, Colon, MI 49040. A recording of her service will be posted on the funeral home website later in the day. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 28, 2020