It is with immense grief we announce the death of our beloved daughter, Baylor Abbs. She died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.
Baylor was born June 5, 2019, to Craig and Jenna Abbs in Fort Wayne, Ind., and was diagnosed with transitional atrioventricular canal defect at 2 months of age. For the past nine months, she was surrounded by love and adored by all who knew her. She smiled with her entire being and was most enamored with her parents and puppy, Maddie. Baylor was the center of their universe and her passing leaves an unimaginable hole in their lives.
Baylor loved being read to and enjoyed bringing books to her face so she could "read" independently. She would squeal with delight whenever her dad would read "The Pout Pout Fish" and make kissy faces at her. More recently, she had begun to learn how to drink water from a cup and loved trying to reach for her mom's cup and play with the ice water inside.
Above all else, Baylor's life was one of a fierce heart warrior. Her ability to bring joy to every moment left a wake of happiness behind her. While her life had its challenges, she met each with a tenacity and resiliency rarely seen in young infants.
We are eternally grateful for all the people who stepped up to support us during Baylor's lifetime. We are particularly grateful for her pediatrician, Dr. Kristen Frane and her cardiologist, Dr. Abdul Khan, who worked tirelessly to provide her with exceptional medical care. We also would like to thank the CVICU staff at Riley Children's Hospital for the loving and attentive care they provided her. Baylor was showered with love by her grandparents, Ron and Ruby Abbs and Steve and Teresa Hennick, for whom we will be eternally grateful. A very special thanks to our families and friends who have cared for us ceaselessly and always showered Baylor with love.
We will be receiving friends and family 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rosenberg Chapel, 807 E. Chicago Road in Sturgis, Baylor's hometown. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Baylor will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, following visitation. Jenna and Craig are asking, in lieu of flowers, that you make a donation to Pediatric Congenital to support Baylor's fellow heart warriors. You may make a donation at https://www.conqueringchd.org/involvement/donate. Please list Baylor's name in the memo.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 17, 2020