Due to the ever-changing nature of life in America during COVID-19, we, the family, are making some changes to Baylor's viewing and funeral.
Visitation will be held 2-3 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, and the funeral will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis.
We are encouraging everyone to use their own discretion when deciding if it is appropriate for them to attend. Please be mindful of your own health needs and the needs of the greater community. The funeral will be live-streamed on the internet as well for those who cannot attend in person. This information will be shared ASAP, once it is available. We understand this is a difficult time for so many and greatly appreciate you being flexible with us as we try to accommodate so many needs. Thank You, Jenna and Craig.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 18, 2020