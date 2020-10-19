1/1
Beatrice M. Schrader
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Marie Schrader, 85, of Sturgis, died Sept. 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 23, 1934, in Sherman Township, a daughter of George F. and Marie (Worrall) Schrader. She was a 1953 graduate of Sturgis High school.
She groomed dogs from her home and retired from General Motors Company. For many years, she resided in Alba, where she enjoyed being outdoors. She loved gardening, mushroom-hunting and cooking.
Surviving are a brother, Eldon Schrader; a daughter and son-in-law, Willodean (Price) and Mike Kurtz; step daughter Brenda Eggleston and Leonard; stepson Harold Scott Jr. and stepdaughter Doshea Watchorn; seven grandchildren, Cody Kurtz, Chad VanWagner, Tim VanWagner, Daniel Scott, Jonathon Scott, Brandon Shepard and Nick Shephard; several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Harold Scott Jr.; a daughter, Dyana VanWagner; a brother, Wilmer (Jake) Schrader; and three sisters, Rosemary Riddle, Wilda Weinberg and Shirley Henschel.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at Thomas Aquinas cemetery in Elmira.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved