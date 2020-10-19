Beatrice Marie Schrader, 85, of Sturgis, died Sept. 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 23, 1934, in Sherman Township, a daughter of George F. and Marie (Worrall) Schrader. She was a 1953 graduate of Sturgis High school.

She groomed dogs from her home and retired from General Motors Company. For many years, she resided in Alba, where she enjoyed being outdoors. She loved gardening, mushroom-hunting and cooking.

Surviving are a brother, Eldon Schrader; a daughter and son-in-law, Willodean (Price) and Mike Kurtz; step daughter Brenda Eggleston and Leonard; stepson Harold Scott Jr. and stepdaughter Doshea Watchorn; seven grandchildren, Cody Kurtz, Chad VanWagner, Tim VanWagner, Daniel Scott, Jonathon Scott, Brandon Shepard and Nick Shephard; several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Harold Scott Jr.; a daughter, Dyana VanWagner; a brother, Wilmer (Jake) Schrader; and three sisters, Rosemary Riddle, Wilda Weinberg and Shirley Henschel.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at Thomas Aquinas cemetery in Elmira.

