Bernard "Les" Peters, 88, of Howe, Ind., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.A viewing will take place 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Brighton Chapel Church.Funeral services for Les will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the church.Burial will take place in Brighton Cemetery, Howe, Ind. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com